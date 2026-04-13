Industrial Unrest: Noida Factory Workers Demand Justice

Police deployed tear gas and used minimal force to disperse factory workers protesting in Noida, a suburb of India's capital. The protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and stones pelted, escalating confrontations in the industrial township.

Amid rising living costs exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, the protest mirrors similar unrest in Haryana, which led to a 35% wage increase there. Protesters, including Vinay Mahoti, argue for fixed working hours, mandatory overtime pay, and adherence to federal guidelines.

News visuals showed protesters marching and authorities in riot gear responding. Local officials are urging dialogue, while the police emphasize their commitment to maintaining order with minimal force, as negotiations with the government are advised.

(With inputs from agencies.)