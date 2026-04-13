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Industrial Unrest: Noida Factory Workers Demand Justice

The police used minimal force to control a violent protest by factory workers in Noida, India. Rising living costs due to the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran have prompted similar unrest in other regions. Workers demand fair working hours, overtime pay, and adherence to federal guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:36 IST
Industrial Unrest: Noida Factory Workers Demand Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Police deployed tear gas and used minimal force to disperse factory workers protesting in Noida, a suburb of India's capital. The protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and stones pelted, escalating confrontations in the industrial township.

Amid rising living costs exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, the protest mirrors similar unrest in Haryana, which led to a 35% wage increase there. Protesters, including Vinay Mahoti, argue for fixed working hours, mandatory overtime pay, and adherence to federal guidelines.

News visuals showed protesters marching and authorities in riot gear responding. Local officials are urging dialogue, while the police emphasize their commitment to maintaining order with minimal force, as negotiations with the government are advised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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