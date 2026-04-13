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Mysterious Murder of Farmer in Odisha

A 58-year-old farmer named Ekadesi Nahak was allegedly murdered in Odisha's Ganjam district. Unidentified assailants attacked him with sharp weapons near his farmland. The motive remains unclear. Senior police officers have visited the scene to investigate the crime. The incident has raised concerns in the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:48 IST
Mysterious Murder of Farmer in Odisha
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  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old farmer, Ekadesi Nahak, met a tragic end near his farmland in Odisha's Ganjam district, according to local police reports on Monday.

Eka Nahak, a resident of Panchama village, was heading to his betel leaf farm on Sunday when unidentified attackers fatally wounded him with sharp weapons. Nahak died instantly, authorities confirmed.

Senior police officials like Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M have inspected the crime scene. The motive for the murder is still under investigation, as the local community remains on edge over the shocking event.

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