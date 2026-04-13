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Digital Dawn: Chhattisgarh Gears Up for Census 2027

Census 2027 in Chhattisgarh will be a two-phase digital initiative involving over 62,000 personnel. The first phase begins with house listing in May 2023, and population enumeration follows in February 2027. It includes a self-enumeration facility, ensuring data confidentiality and accuracy for developmental planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:55 IST
Digital Dawn: Chhattisgarh Gears Up for Census 2027
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  • India

Chhattisgarh is set to embark on an unprecedented digital census exercise beginning May 2023, according to state officials. More than 62,000 personnel will be mobilized for the comprehensive data collection.

State Additional Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Pingua, revealed that Census 2027 would feature a two-phase approach, a first for India. The initiative will kick off with a house listing phase, followed by population enumeration in February next year.

A notable innovation is the optional self-enumeration platform allowing residents to submit information online, contributing to enhanced data accuracy and security policies set under the Census Act 1948 and Census Rules 1990.

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