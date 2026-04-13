Swiss Court Revives Blogger Banking Secrecy Breach Case

In a significant development, a Swiss court has resuscitated an investigation into a blog known for scrutinizing Swiss banking activities, amidst allegations of breaching banking secrecy laws.

The blog, Inside Paradeplatz, had published a series of reports in 2016 concerning the bank Raiffeisen Switzerland, which led to a corporate criminal trial involving its ex-CEO Pierin Vincenz and an associate. The authorities, looking into possible breaches of confidentiality, searched the blog's offices in June 2025.

Zurich's High Court overturned a previous prosecutor's order requiring the dismissal of suspicions against the blog's founder. The court has mandated prosecutors to bring charges, igniting discussions on journalistic rights and how the banking secrecy laws are enforced.