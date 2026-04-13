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Swiss Court Revives Blogger Banking Secrecy Breach Case

A Swiss court has revived a case against a banking blog suspected of breaching secrecy laws, raising concerns about press freedom. The blog published articles on Raiffeisen Switzerland, leading to a criminal trial. Prosecutors are now urged to file charges against the blog's founder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:57 IST
Swiss Court Revives Blogger Banking Secrecy Breach Case
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In a significant development, a Swiss court has resuscitated an investigation into a blog known for scrutinizing Swiss banking activities, amidst allegations of breaching banking secrecy laws.

The blog, Inside Paradeplatz, had published a series of reports in 2016 concerning the bank Raiffeisen Switzerland, which led to a corporate criminal trial involving its ex-CEO Pierin Vincenz and an associate. The authorities, looking into possible breaches of confidentiality, searched the blog's offices in June 2025.

Zurich's High Court overturned a previous prosecutor's order requiring the dismissal of suspicions against the blog's founder. The court has mandated prosecutors to bring charges, igniting discussions on journalistic rights and how the banking secrecy laws are enforced.

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