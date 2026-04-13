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Tragedy at Kannur: Loan App Harassment Leads to Student's Death

A case has been registered against unidentified loan app operators following the death of Nithin Raj R L, a dental student from Kannur. Allegedly, the operators threatened a faculty member after Raj defaulted on a loan. The incident's link to his suicide is also under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:05 IST
Tragedy at Kannur: Loan App Harassment Leads to Student's Death
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Kannur's Cyber Police have taken action against anonymous operators of a loan application after the tragic demise of a local dental student. Officials on Monday confirmed that a case was filed the previous night after reports surfaced involving threats to college staff over financial matters.

Nithin Raj R L, a first-year dental student, faced intimidation after defaulting on an online loan he had acquired. The app operators allegedly harassed a female assistant professor, demanding repayment and attempting illicit transactions.

Authorities are examining whether such harassment led to Raj's untimely death. The Special Investigation Team is delving into possible connections to his suicide, exacerbated by caste-based discrimination allegations from faculty members.

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