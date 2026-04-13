Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil
An Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of three Palestinians in Gaza amidst efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire. As mediators meet Hamas leaders in Cairo, tensions rise over Hamas' disarmament, a key element of a U.S.-brokered deal. The ongoing violence challenges hopes for peace in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:18 IST
An Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of at least three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to health officials, as mediators engaged with Hamas leaders to sustain a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
The attack struck a group outside a school in Deir al-Balah, leaving victims wrapped in white shrouds outside Al-Aqsa Hospital. Amidst mourning, critics decry the truce, questioning its effectiveness.
Talks in Cairo focus on Hamas' disarmament, a sticking point in U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan, with both sides blaming each other for ceasefire breaches. The conflict shadows prospects for lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trump
- Gaza deal
- violence
- disarmament
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