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Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of three Palestinians in Gaza amidst efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire. As mediators meet Hamas leaders in Cairo, tensions rise over Hamas' disarmament, a key element of a U.S.-brokered deal. The ongoing violence challenges hopes for peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:18 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of at least three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to health officials, as mediators engaged with Hamas leaders to sustain a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

The attack struck a group outside a school in Deir al-Balah, leaving victims wrapped in white shrouds outside Al-Aqsa Hospital. Amidst mourning, critics decry the truce, questioning its effectiveness.

Talks in Cairo focus on Hamas' disarmament, a sticking point in U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan, with both sides blaming each other for ceasefire breaches. The conflict shadows prospects for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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