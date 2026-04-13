Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

An Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of at least three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to health officials, as mediators engaged with Hamas leaders to sustain a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

The attack struck a group outside a school in Deir al-Balah, leaving victims wrapped in white shrouds outside Al-Aqsa Hospital. Amidst mourning, critics decry the truce, questioning its effectiveness.

Talks in Cairo focus on Hamas' disarmament, a sticking point in U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan, with both sides blaming each other for ceasefire breaches. The conflict shadows prospects for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)