Congress to Hold All-Party Meeting on Women's Reservation Act Implementation
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced an all-party meeting on April 15 to discuss the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, accusing the government of not engaging all stakeholders. He emphasized Congress's consistent support for women's reservation and the need for collective deliberation on the legislation's broader national implications.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the party will convene an all-party meeting on April 15 to discuss the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act. He accused the government of failing to hold comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders.
Kharge stated that while Congress fully supports the legislation, there is a need for wide-ranging discussions on its implementation, considering its national implications. He emphasized the party's consistent backing of women's reservation, dismissing suggestions of opposition.
Highlighting the importance of collective deliberation, Kharge reiterated Congress's long-standing commitment to women's reservation and noted that similar policies have been implemented in local governance levels. A special parliamentary session has been called to discuss amendments for the Act's implementation in 2029.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In letter to PM Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says special sitting of Parliament called 'without taking us into confidence'.
Revolutionizing Medical Training: Tairex Launches Virtual Consultation Room
Call for Transparency in Punjab's New Anti-Sacrilege Legislation
New Legislation: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026
We will move forward unitedly with opposition parties on women reservation issue: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.