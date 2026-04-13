Furlough Rights Under Scrutiny: Bombay High Court Examines Convict Eligibility
The Bombay High Court has questioned the legality of denying furlough to prisoners convicted under special statutes like MCOCA and POCSO. This issue was raised following Rohit Tangappa Joseph's petition after his furlough application was denied. The court emphasized that blanket prohibitions based on the offense violate fundamental rights.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has ignited a pivotal discourse regarding the rights of prisoners to furlough, questioning the legality of its denial to those convicted under special statutes like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
This inquiry stems from a petition by Rohit Tangappa Joseph, an associate of gangster Chhota Rajan, following the rejection of his furlough request by prison authorities. Citing previous conflicting judgments, the court emphasized the need for a clear verdict from a larger bench, stating that blanket prohibitions undermine the reformative purpose of such penal measures.
Highlighting the importance of maintaining family ties for prisoners, the court opined that furlough restrictions based solely on specific statutes infringe fundamental rights. As the bench awaits review by the HC's Chief Justice, the broader implications on prisoner rights remain under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)