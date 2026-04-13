Furlough Rights Under Scrutiny: Bombay High Court Examines Convict Eligibility

The Bombay High Court has ignited a pivotal discourse regarding the rights of prisoners to furlough, questioning the legality of its denial to those convicted under special statutes like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This inquiry stems from a petition by Rohit Tangappa Joseph, an associate of gangster Chhota Rajan, following the rejection of his furlough request by prison authorities. Citing previous conflicting judgments, the court emphasized the need for a clear verdict from a larger bench, stating that blanket prohibitions undermine the reformative purpose of such penal measures.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining family ties for prisoners, the court opined that furlough restrictions based solely on specific statutes infringe fundamental rights. As the bench awaits review by the HC's Chief Justice, the broader implications on prisoner rights remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)