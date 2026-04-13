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Delhi Traffic Chaos: Man Sentenced for Attacking Officer

A Delhi court sentenced a man, Deepak Kumar, to two years in prison for injuring a traffic police officer by ramming him with a motorcycle. Convicted under various IPC sections, Kumar jumped a red light and obstructed the officer's duties, resulting in a comprehensive sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:52 IST
Delhi Traffic Chaos: Man Sentenced for Attacking Officer
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A Delhi court has handed down a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Deepak Kumar, who was found guilty of severely injuring an on-duty traffic police officer. The incident, which took place in March 2019, occurred when Kumar jumped a red light and rammed his motorcycle into traffic officer Narayan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat convicted Kumar under several IPC sections, including causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant and obstructing official duties. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on Kumar. The judgment reflects serious repercussions for such reckless behavior.

The court's decision emphasized the importance of upholding law and order, particularly for those attempting to obstruct justice. Kumar's sentences will run concurrently, with time already served to be deducted, as per legal provisions.

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