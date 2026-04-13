Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Fair MSP: A Push for Farmers' Rights

The Supreme Court made inquiries to the Centre and other authorities on Monday concerning a plea that emphasizes the need to consider state-specific cultivation costs in determining the minimum support price (MSP) for agriculture. With Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi presiding, notices were issued to the Centre, DGFT, and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices for their official responses.

Petitioners represented by Advocate Prashant Bhushan argue how the flawed MSP structure burdens Indian farmers financially, exacerbated by the state-farmers' inputs being neglected. Bhushan reported that thousands of farmer suicides, particularly in Maharashtra, have occurred, fueled by the inability to recover production costs due to low MSPs.

During the case proceedings, the court noted the complexity involved in uniform MSP determination, considering various state-dependent land and capital costs. The discourse drew attention to recommendations from the 2006 MS Swaminathan Commission Report for higher MSP rates. Issues surrounding market distortions, procurement policies, and the influence of international trade agreements on the domestic agricultural economy emerged prominently in the arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)