Congress Leads Opposition in Women's Reservation Law Discussion

In a strategic move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge declared that the party would gather opposition leaders on April 15 to deliberate the implementation of the Women's Reservation Law. This comes amid Kharge's criticism of the Centre for excluding comprehensive stakeholder consultation in the process.

Kharge emphasized Congress's unwavering support for the legislation, criticizing attempts to politicize the issue and reiterating the party's historical advocacy for one-third reservation for women. The Congress leader pointed out their role in initiating these reservations in local governance bodies like panchayats and corporations.

The discussion on the law's implementation holds national significance, Kharge noted, calling for cross-party consensus. As the Budget session extends, focused dialogues are anticipated, especially with the special sitting of Parliament scheduled from April 16 to 18 to consider amendments for the law's 2029 implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)