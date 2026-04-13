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Army Initiatives Boost Security and Development in Rajouri

In Rajouri and Poonch, Army troops are on alert, ready to counter threats. Maj Gen Mukherji praised local cooperation, highlighting initiatives like a plastic-to-tiles plant for pollution control and Digital Bharat Darshan for educational exposure. The collaboration aims at internal security and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:33 IST
Army Initiatives Boost Security and Development in Rajouri
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  • Country:
  • India

Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts remain vigilant against possible hostile acts by adversaries, as stated by Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherji, General Officer Commanding of the Ace of Spades Division, during the 'Rajouri Day' celebrations.

Maj Gen Mukherji emphasized the vital role of local residents in ensuring security and praised their support alongside military efforts. He announced initiatives including a plant to convert plastic waste into interlocking tiles, aiming to combat pollution and improve mobility for forces along the Line of Control while generating local employment.

The Army is also launching the 'Digital Bharat Darshan' initiative, enabling government school students to virtually explore major Indian cities monthly, enhancing educational opportunities and connectivity for students in remote border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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