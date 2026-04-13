Army Initiatives Boost Security and Development in Rajouri

Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts remain vigilant against possible hostile acts by adversaries, as stated by Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherji, General Officer Commanding of the Ace of Spades Division, during the 'Rajouri Day' celebrations.

Maj Gen Mukherji emphasized the vital role of local residents in ensuring security and praised their support alongside military efforts. He announced initiatives including a plant to convert plastic waste into interlocking tiles, aiming to combat pollution and improve mobility for forces along the Line of Control while generating local employment.

The Army is also launching the 'Digital Bharat Darshan' initiative, enabling government school students to virtually explore major Indian cities monthly, enhancing educational opportunities and connectivity for students in remote border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)