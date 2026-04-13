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Bail Granted to Suspended Delhi Cop in Rs 15.2 Lakh Fraud Case

A Delhi court granted bail to suspended police officer Ankur Malik, accused in a Rs 15.2 lakh bank fraud. With three co-accused already on bail and one not arrested, the court highlighted that prolonged detention could hinder Malik’s defense, granting bail with strict conditions to prevent evidence tampering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:44 IST
Bail Granted to Suspended Delhi Cop in Rs 15.2 Lakh Fraud Case
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A suspended sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, Ankur Malik, accused in a Rs 15.2 lakh bank fraud case, has been granted bail by a court citing the completion of investigation and potential delays in the trial.

Special Judge Puneet Pahwa approved Malik's bail on the grounds that three co-accused were already on bail, while another wasn't even arrested. The court acknowledged that keeping Malik in custody indefinitely would not be justifiable.

The court imposed strict conditions on Malik's release, including prohibiting contact with witnesses or tampering with evidence. Despite prosecution arguments citing Malik's key role and documentary evidence, the court underscored the right of an undertrial to be in a better position to defend his case while on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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