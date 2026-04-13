Farm Feud Ends in Tragedy in Beed

A farmer was tragically killed during a boundary dispute in Georai tehsil, Beed district, as confirmed by the local police. The incident unfolded in Gaundgaon Shivar on Saturday evening during an argument that turned violent.

Police identified the accused as Madhukar Shinde, his son Manohar, and another relative. The trio reportedly assaulted 58-year-old farmer Arjun Mali with sticks and stones.

Mali succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital. In response, law enforcement officials apprehended two of the three suspects from the Brashinka area, as per the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)