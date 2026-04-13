Left Menu

Farm Feud Ends in Tragedy in Beed

In Georai tehsil, Beed district, a farmer was killed in a dispute over a plot boundary. Madhukar Shinde, his son, and a relative allegedly assaulted Arjun Mali, who later died. Two suspects were arrested. This highlights the ongoing tensions and dangers of land disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:52 IST
Farm Feud Ends in Tragedy in Beed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer was tragically killed during a boundary dispute in Georai tehsil, Beed district, as confirmed by the local police. The incident unfolded in Gaundgaon Shivar on Saturday evening during an argument that turned violent.

Police identified the accused as Madhukar Shinde, his son Manohar, and another relative. The trio reportedly assaulted 58-year-old farmer Arjun Mali with sticks and stones.

Mali succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital. In response, law enforcement officials apprehended two of the three suspects from the Brashinka area, as per the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Move: Women's Representation Mandated in SCAORA Elections

Historic Move: Women's Representation Mandated in SCAORA Elections

 India
2
Fraudulent Banking Calls: Unveiling the Scam in Delhi

Fraudulent Banking Calls: Unveiling the Scam in Delhi

 India
3
Wagh Bakri Tea Group Appoints New CEO: A Step Forward in Leadership

Wagh Bakri Tea Group Appoints New CEO: A Step Forward in Leadership

 India
4
The International Tensions: Navigating the US-Iran Crisis and its Global Impact

The International Tensions: Navigating the US-Iran Crisis and its Global Imp...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026