Farm Feud Ends in Tragedy in Beed
In Georai tehsil, Beed district, a farmer was killed in a dispute over a plot boundary. Madhukar Shinde, his son, and a relative allegedly assaulted Arjun Mali, who later died. Two suspects were arrested. This highlights the ongoing tensions and dangers of land disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A farmer was tragically killed during a boundary dispute in Georai tehsil, Beed district, as confirmed by the local police. The incident unfolded in Gaundgaon Shivar on Saturday evening during an argument that turned violent.
Police identified the accused as Madhukar Shinde, his son Manohar, and another relative. The trio reportedly assaulted 58-year-old farmer Arjun Mali with sticks and stones.
Mali succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital. In response, law enforcement officials apprehended two of the three suspects from the Brashinka area, as per the police statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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