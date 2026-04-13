Congress Criticizes Delimitation Proposal: A North-South Divide?

The Congress party on Monday criticized the government's proposed delimitation linked to the women's reservation law, alleging it attempts to create a divide between the northern and southern states. The opposition believes this approach may disproportionately affect states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, which have better population control and development metrics.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, during a press conference, expressed concern over the impact on southern states' representation in Parliament if this initiative proceeds without a consensus. She also questioned the government's inconsistent timeline for implementing the women's reservation law, arguing that the amendment shouldn't be connected to delimitation or a caste census.

Sonia Gandhi further criticized the timing of the special parliamentary session amid ongoing election campaigns. She sees the push for delimitation as politically motivated, intended to sway electoral advantages. The Congress calls for immediate implementation of the women's reservation act without further political maneuvers.