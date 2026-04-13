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Deception on Wheels: The Doctor's Double Identity

A 30-year-old doctor is under investigation for using a flip number plate system on his BMW, allegedly to evade road tax. Caught driving inebriated, he was found switching between Delhi and Telangana registration numbers. A case is registered for impersonation, cheating, and drunk driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:44 IST
Deception on Wheels: The Doctor's Double Identity
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  • Country:
  • India

A case of deception on the roads has emerged involving a 30-year-old doctor. Caught driving his BMW under the influence, the man was discovered using a unique flip number plate system, allowing him to alternate between Delhi and Telangana registration numbers.

This deceitful setup was discovered during a routine check in Jubilee Hills, when a police constable inadvertently triggered the plate-flipping mechanism. The vehicle, registered in Delhi, had not been updated with its Telangana number, hinting at attempts to evade regional road taxes.

Police have launched an investigation, including an inquiry into the technician who installed this system. Meanwhile, the doctor is facing charges of impersonation, cheating, and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

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