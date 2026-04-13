Haryana Gears Up for Crucial Municipal Elections on May 10
The Haryana State Election Commission has announced municipal elections for cities including Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonipat on May 10, with results expected on May 13. The elections will decide on mayors, councillors, and vacant ward seats. The main political contenders are the Congress and the BJP.
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The Haryana State Election Commission has set the stage for municipal elections in Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonipat, scheduled for May 10. The results are eagerly awaited on May 13. The polls will elect new mayors and councillors, as well as fill several vacant ward member seats across various regions.
State Election Commissioner Devinder Singh Kalyan announced that the Model Code of Conduct is now in full effect. Key contests are anticipated between the Congress and the ruling BJP, aiming to solidify their influence in these crucial municipalities. The BJP currently holds the majority of the mayoral positions at stake.
Voters are urged to participate in numbers, with enhanced security measures, including heavy police deployment, ensuring a smooth election process. Voter slips will be distributed by local administrations to ensure every voter is informed about their designated polling stations.
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