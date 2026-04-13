Sikkim CM Backs Modi's Women's Empowerment Initiative
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in advancing women's empowerment through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This initiative aims at enhancing women's representation within legislative bodies, marking a momentous step towards inclusive governance and a progressive India.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang publicly endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to women's empowerment via the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Tamang praised the initiative as transformative, highlighting its pivotal role in boosting women's representation throughout India.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Tamang conveyed the Sikkimese people's support and gratitude for Modi's visionary leadership. He noted that the special parliamentary session starting April 16 embodies India's collective resolve to ensure equitable governance across all societal segments.
Stressing the importance of women's empowerment, Tamang celebrated India's daughters for their achievements in various spheres such as science and entrepreneurship. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, characterized by widespread approval, underscores a national commitment to enhancing women's roles within the democratic framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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