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Uttar Pradesh's Labor Reforms: CM Adityanath's Bold Stance Amid Noida Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirms support for workers amid violent protests in Noida over wage disputes. He highlights the state's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and introduces new labor reforms to ensure minimum wage guarantees and social security for workers across industrial units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Labor Reforms: CM Adityanath's Bold Stance Amid Noida Unrest
Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating protests by factory workers in Noida, demanding wage hikes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated his administration's commitment to workers' welfare.

Addressing industrial employees in Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath stressed the 'double-engine' government's support during the COVID pandemic, assuring them of continued backing.

The chief minister announced upcoming labor reforms, including direct deposit of minimum wages into workers' accounts, bypassing intermediaries, to protect workers' rights and stabilize industrial relations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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