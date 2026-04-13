Uttar Pradesh's Labor Reforms: CM Adityanath's Bold Stance Amid Noida Unrest

In the wake of escalating protests by factory workers in Noida, demanding wage hikes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated his administration's commitment to workers' welfare.

Addressing industrial employees in Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath stressed the 'double-engine' government's support during the COVID pandemic, assuring them of continued backing.

The chief minister announced upcoming labor reforms, including direct deposit of minimum wages into workers' accounts, bypassing intermediaries, to protect workers' rights and stabilize industrial relations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)