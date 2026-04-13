Historic Move: Women's Representation Mandated in SCAORA Elections

In a groundbreaking move, the Supreme Court has mandated the reservation of several key positions for women in the Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association (SCAORA) elections. This decision came after a plea challenging the lack of female representation was filed by advocate-on-record Vivya Nagpal.

The court invoked Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure "complete justice," mandating that women occupy the posts of secretary, joint treasurer, and two executive positions in SCAORA. Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the need to rectify systemic gender exclusion in the association's leadership roles.

This decision follows a similar directive from December 2023, requiring 30 percent representation for women in state bar councils. Notably, a co-option mechanism is included to address any shortfall in female candidates for these positions, allowing for a more inclusive and representative leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)