Tragedy Strikes: Teacher Allegedly Kills Family in Tripura

A tragic incident unfolded in Tripura's Gomati district on Monday as a mentally unstable man allegedly killed his wife and son. Authorities identified the suspect as a government school teacher.

The brutal act occurred while the victims slept, with the accused reportedly using a wooden stick as a weapon. Following the incident, he attempted to end his own life by consuming pesticide.

Neighbors discovered the horrifying scene after breaking down the door in the morning, finding the lifeless bodies of Rupa Das, 45, and her son, 19. The suspected motive points towards mental instability, according to Udaipur SDPO Debanjali Roy, as the investigation continues.