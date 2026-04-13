Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teacher Allegedly Kills Family in Tripura

A teacher in Tripura's Gomati district allegedly killed his wife and son with a wooden stick and attempted suicide. Neighbors discovered the crime in the morning. The accused is in stable condition and police suspect mental instability as a factor. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Teacher Allegedly Kills Family in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Tripura's Gomati district on Monday as a mentally unstable man allegedly killed his wife and son. Authorities identified the suspect as a government school teacher.

The brutal act occurred while the victims slept, with the accused reportedly using a wooden stick as a weapon. Following the incident, he attempted to end his own life by consuming pesticide.

Neighbors discovered the horrifying scene after breaking down the door in the morning, finding the lifeless bodies of Rupa Das, 45, and her son, 19. The suspected motive points towards mental instability, according to Udaipur SDPO Debanjali Roy, as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
England Faces Challenges with Key Absences in Women’s Six Nations

England Faces Challenges with Key Absences in Women’s Six Nations

 Global
2
Navigating Turmoil: Legal and Geopolitical Challenges in the Strait of Hormuz

Navigating Turmoil: Legal and Geopolitical Challenges in the Strait of Hormu...

 India
3
KSDMA Debunks Viral Heatwave Hoax in Kerala

KSDMA Debunks Viral Heatwave Hoax in Kerala

 India
4
Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Soaring Jet Fuel Prices

Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Soaring Jet Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026