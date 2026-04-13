Tata Sons Chairman Responds to TCS Nashik Harassment Allegations

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has expressed grave concern and distress over sexual harassment allegations at the TCS Nashik branch, initiating a thorough investigation led by senior executive Arathi Subramanian.

The allegations involve accusations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion by eight female employees at the multinational's Nashik office. In response, TCS has enforced immediate action against implicated employees.

Reaffirming a zero-tolerance policy on harassment, Chandrasekaran emphasized that the highest standards of employee safety are essential. The investigation has already resulted in the arrest of seven people, including a female HR manager, as part of a police Special Investigation Team's efforts.