Crackdown on Cyber Fraud: Kanpur Police Bust International Gaming Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Kanpur police have dismantled an organized cyber fraud racket with alleged international connections, arresting eight individuals linked to illicit online gaming scams.

The operation, coordinated with the cyber crime team, uncovered a network exploiting banned gaming apps such as Lotus365 and Dubai EXH to deceive victims with the lure of quick profits.

Evidence reveals the suspects orchestrated the fraud from Dubai, collaborating with domestic associates in Noida, Mumbai, and Lucknow. Authorities discovered substantial amounts of money channeled through a complex web of fake bank accounts and SIM cards across multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)