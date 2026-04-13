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AIADMK's Call for Justice: Palaniswami Promises Action Over Leaked Audio and Alleged Scams

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami promises legal action regarding a leaked audio of DMK leader A Raja, alleged illegal kidney sales, and corruption if his party wins the upcoming elections. He criticizes the current DMK government for failing in agriculture and attracting foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:01 IST
AIADMK's Call for Justice: Palaniswami Promises Action Over Leaked Audio and Alleged Scams
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At a recent election rally, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami pledged to take action on a leaked audio allegedly involving DMK leader A Raja. Raja purportedly expressed complaints about his imprisonment in the 2G spectrum scam case in an unconfirmed audio clip circulating on social media.

Palaniswami targeted the DMK government for allegedly harboring corruption within its ranks, specifically mentioning Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru. He vowed to investigate these claims and address the illegal kidney sale scandal if his party assumes power.

Criticizing the DMK's governance, Palaniswami highlighted a decline in the agriculture sector's growth and a perceived failure to attract foreign investments, further alleging that the current administration's job creation claims are unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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