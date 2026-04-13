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Ex-Nigerian Minister Defends Against Bribery Allegations in London Court

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Nigerian oil minister, refutes bribery accusations connected to lavish benefits from energy firms in a London court. She denies accepting bribes for government contracts, while prosecutors allege opulent spending facilitated by energy companies. Alison-Madueke maintains her innocence, asserting no abuse of office during her tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST
Ex-Nigerian Minister Defends Against Bribery Allegations in London Court
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a London courtroom, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Nigerian oil minister, vehemently denied bribery charges linked to her alleged indulgence in luxury homes and extravagant spending sprees funded by energy firms aiming for government contracts.

Prosecution claims suggest that during her tenure, Alison-Madueke benefited from high-value perks, including multi-million pound properties and expensive shopping outings, notably at Harrods. She is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for facilitating contracts via the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.

Alison-Madueke stands firm, rejecting all bribery charges and conspiracy allegations, stating that any services she enjoyed were reimbursed by the Petroleum Corporation. Her trial continues at Southwark Crown Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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