Ex-Nigerian Minister Defends Against Bribery Allegations in London Court

In a London courtroom, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Nigerian oil minister, vehemently denied bribery charges linked to her alleged indulgence in luxury homes and extravagant spending sprees funded by energy firms aiming for government contracts.

Prosecution claims suggest that during her tenure, Alison-Madueke benefited from high-value perks, including multi-million pound properties and expensive shopping outings, notably at Harrods. She is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for facilitating contracts via the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.

Alison-Madueke stands firm, rejecting all bribery charges and conspiracy allegations, stating that any services she enjoyed were reimbursed by the Petroleum Corporation. Her trial continues at Southwark Crown Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)