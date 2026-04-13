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Decade-long Run Ends: Fugitive Bhola Singh Captured

Fugitive Bhola Singh, involved in the 2014 abduction of two Kolkata residents, was arrested by CBI officials in Surat. He lived under the alias Amit Sharma for 11 years. Singh is implicated in 11 cases involving abduction, murder, and illegal arms possession in Bihar. His arrest followed a Calcutta High Court referral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:46 IST
Decade-long Run Ends: Fugitive Bhola Singh Captured
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  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Bhola Singh, a fugitive wanted for his involvement in the 2014 abduction of two Kolkata residents. Singh was found in Surat, Gujarat, where he had maintained a low profile for 11 years under the alias Amit Sharma, according to officials.

A CBI spokesperson revealed that Bhola Singh is also wanted in 11 other cases filed by Bihar Police, involving serious charges like abduction, attempt to murder, murder, and possession of illegal arms and explosives. The arrest marks a crucial development in these longstanding investigations.

This arrest was initiated after the Calcutta High Court, responding to pleas from the mothers of the abducted individuals, directed the CBI to take over the investigation. Singh had been on the run since the investigation commenced in 2015, eluding authorities under fake identity documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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