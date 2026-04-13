AIADMK's Palaniswami Pledges Action on Leaked Tape and Alleged Kidney Racket

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has vowed to take legal action regarding the leaked audio tape allegedly linked to DMK leader A Raja. Speaking at an election rally, he harshly criticized the current DMK regime over various issues, including a purported illegal kidney sale racket.

Palaniswami promised thorough investigations into both matters if AIADMK wins the April 23 Assembly elections. Recently, an audio clip that allegedly features MP A Raja surfaced online, where Raja reportedly vents about his imprisonment during the 2G scam case. Palaniswami assured that legal consequences would follow based on the inquiry results.

Additionally, he accused a DMK MLA of being involved in kidney thefts and vowed action upon forming government. He also criticized the DMK's performance in agriculture and foreign investments, claiming AIADMK's governance was more effective and promising 24-hour electricity supply to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)