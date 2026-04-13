KSDMA Debunks Viral Heatwave Hoax in Kerala

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public warning against false heatwave alerts circulating on social media. The misleading messages, particularly on WhatsApp, alarmed the public with claims of soaring temperatures reaching between 45 and 55 degrees Celsius across the state from April 29 to May 12.

The messages have advised residents to avoid open areas and even warned that mobile phones might explode due to the heat. Additionally, they suggested not filling vehicle fuel tanks during this period. The KSDMA clarified that these alerts cite a non-existent 'Civil Defence Department' and reiterated that Kerala's Civil Defence operates voluntarily under the Fire and Rescue Services.

Furthermore, the KSDMA emphasized that the India Meteorological Department had not issued any extreme temperature forecasts, urging the public to rely on certified warnings from verified channels. The statement concluded with a legal reminder that sharing false information during disasters is punishable under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.