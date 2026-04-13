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Empowering Women: The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Revolution

The new 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' marks a transformative law in India, granting 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. Championed by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, this Act not only promises women a central role in governance but also signifies a strong commitment to women's empowerment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:30 IST
Empowering Women: The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Revolution
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  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday affirmed that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' epitomizes the vision of a 'New India', where the aspirations of women will be actualized. This landmark legislation ensures 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, effectively integrating them into the policy-making framework.

Addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra, Saini highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal initiatives, such as the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign that improved Haryana's sex ratio from 871 to 923. The Chief Minister emphasized that robust policies and sincere intentions drive societal progress.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, historic measures have been undertaken, including the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and the organization of 10 crore women into 90 lakh Self-Help Groups nationwide. In Haryana alone, over 6,30,000 women are participating in 63,000 groups, signifying a substantial move towards women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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