Reimagining Justice: A Vision for Future Indian Judiciary

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in his speech at the 4th Ashok Desai Memorial lecture, advocated transformative changes in the judiciary system.

He suggested that the judiciary must not remain confined within grand edifices or geographical constraints but should morph into a service accessible and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

Highlighting the need for adaptation beyond legal realms, CJI Kant discussed the role of judges tackling emerging issues such as synthetic biology and environmental responsibility, pushing for a future where justice efficiently reaches citizens.