Reimagining Justice: A Vision for Future Indian Judiciary
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized that the judiciary must evolve into a service that's accessible and integrated into citizens' lives. Highlighting future challenges, he urged for a judiciary that adapts beyond legal confines to tackle issues like synthetic biology and environmental responsibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:48 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in his speech at the 4th Ashok Desai Memorial lecture, advocated transformative changes in the judiciary system.
He suggested that the judiciary must not remain confined within grand edifices or geographical constraints but should morph into a service accessible and seamlessly integrated into daily life.
Highlighting the need for adaptation beyond legal realms, CJI Kant discussed the role of judges tackling emerging issues such as synthetic biology and environmental responsibility, pushing for a future where justice efficiently reaches citizens.