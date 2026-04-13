Farmers in Distress: Hooda Criticizes Government's Handling of Grain Markets

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has leveled serious allegations against the state government regarding its handling of grain markets, asserting that farmers are experiencing ongoing distress. Hooda claims that a dysfunctional online portal is hindering essential processes such as generating gate passes, bidding, crop procurement, stock lifting, and payments.

During a visit to the Sohna grain market, Hooda engaged with farmers, commission agents, and laborers to understand their challenges. He instructed Congress MLAs and senior leaders to routinely visit these markets and hold officials accountable. Hooda emphasized that the administration's negligence should be addressed, urging protests or demonstrations if necessary.

The leader's criticism extends to bureaucratic red tape affecting MSP compliance, with farmers reportedly facing harassment from new procurement conditions. District Rural President Vardhan Yadav echoed Hooda's concerns, accusing the government of undermining the farming system to serve its interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)