Delhi Gridlocked: Wage Protest in Noida Sparks Day of Chaos

Protests over long-pending wage revisions in Noida transformed into a day marked by chaos and disruptions for Delhi. Beginning early in the morning, workers from Noida's industrial units gathered en masse, demanding salary changes. By daybreak, the situation escalated with violent altercations and reports of stone-pelting and vehicle fires.

The ensuing turmoil brought traffic to a near-halt at Chilla Border, a critical interconnection between Delhi and Noida, as cars inched forward at a glacial pace. Commuters were stuck for hours, echoing their frustrations on social media as they struggled to maneuver through the gridlock, with several appealing for train delays due to the disruptions.

In response, Delhi Police ramped up security, reinforcing barricades and conducting thorough vehicle inspections to avert any spillover of unrest into the capital. While traffic advisories were issued, providing alternative routes, the congestion lingered throughout the day with limited relief. By evening, efforts to dismantle bottlenecks showed some success, yet the ripple effects of the conflict were widespread.

(With inputs from agencies.)