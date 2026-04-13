Left Menu

Delhi Gridlocked: Wage Protest in Noida Sparks Day of Chaos

A wage protest in Noida quickly escalated into chaotic scenes affecting Delhi's traffic and security. Rapid police deployment and mass disruptions affected commuters, with many trapped for hours. Authorities issued advisories, but congestion persisted. Security measures were heightened to prevent unrest from spreading, impacting many across the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:29 IST
Delhi Gridlocked: Wage Protest in Noida Sparks Day of Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests over long-pending wage revisions in Noida transformed into a day marked by chaos and disruptions for Delhi. Beginning early in the morning, workers from Noida's industrial units gathered en masse, demanding salary changes. By daybreak, the situation escalated with violent altercations and reports of stone-pelting and vehicle fires.

The ensuing turmoil brought traffic to a near-halt at Chilla Border, a critical interconnection between Delhi and Noida, as cars inched forward at a glacial pace. Commuters were stuck for hours, echoing their frustrations on social media as they struggled to maneuver through the gridlock, with several appealing for train delays due to the disruptions.

In response, Delhi Police ramped up security, reinforcing barricades and conducting thorough vehicle inspections to avert any spillover of unrest into the capital. While traffic advisories were issued, providing alternative routes, the congestion lingered throughout the day with limited relief. By evening, efforts to dismantle bottlenecks showed some success, yet the ripple effects of the conflict were widespread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

 Global
2
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

 India
3
BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech Earnings

BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech E...

 Global
4
Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026