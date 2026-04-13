Punjab’s Anti-Sacrilege Bill: A Legislative Step Forward, Implementation Key

The Punjab Assembly passed a significant anti-sacrilege bill, receiving unanimous support for imposing harsher penalties against sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has lauded this legislative move but cautioned that proper enforcement remains a critical concern for ensuring respect for Sikh sentiments.

Dhami stressed the community's long-standing demand for a decisive resolution on sacrilege and highlighted past failures to align legislative outcomes with Sikh values. He urged for the bill's effective enforcement, adding that merely passing legislation without actionable measures undermines its intent.

Addressing modern challenges, Dhami called on the government to crack down on the misuse of AI on social media, which amplifies disrespectful content. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assures that the bill will act as a deterrent while not necessitating presidential assent, giving hope for better protection of religious sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)