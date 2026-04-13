Delhi Fire Service Tightens Safety Inspections in Wake of Hospital Fires

The Delhi Fire Service has intensified efforts to inspect hospitals and commercial establishments for fire safety compliance, following recent tragic incidents in Palam and Odisha. Documents reveal the department's directive for immediate inspections amid heightened fire risk in the summer season.

Authorities have issued an expression of interest to engage fire auditors for inspecting commercial entities, particularly those in mixed-use residential areas. This move aims to bolster the department's capability to conduct sweeping audits citywide. Inspection data shows a mix of compliance and shortcomings, prompting rigorous monitoring of all safety systems.

On the financial side, significant budget increases have been allocated to fire safety infrastructure and equipment, ensuring enhanced operational capacity. The addition of new fire stations and vehicles, along with targeted measures in high-risk areas, underlines the department's commitment to improving response times and safety. Public awareness initiatives during Fire Service Week aim to educate and prepare communities against fire hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)