Chocolate Confectionery Cartel Conundrum

The European Commission has launched a significant operation targeting an unidentified chocolate confectionery company over alleged antitrust violations. The company is suspected of being involved in cartel and anti-competitive activities.

Officials from the European anti-trust regulator carried out raids across the company's facilities situated in two different European Union countries. These countries and the company remain unnamed by the Commission.

The Commission's move underscores its commitment to enforcing EU competition laws, serving as a warning to companies engaged in similar anti-competitive practices.