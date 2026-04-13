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Senegal Enforces Stricter Penalties on Homosexuality

Senegal has delivered its first conviction with harsher penalties under a new law that ramps up punishment for homosexuality. A 24-year-old man received a six-year sentence and a fine for acts of public indecency, reflecting the broader African trend toward increased penalties for LGBTQ+ activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:19 IST
Senegal Enforces Stricter Penalties on Homosexuality
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  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a landmark decision under Senegal's newly enhanced laws on homosexuality, a 24-year-old laborer has been sentenced to six years in prison. The court in Dakar's Pikine-Guédiawaye suburb found him guilty of 'acts against nature and public indecency,' also imposing a fine of 2 million CFA ($3,300).

This conviction marks the first application of a law that has intensified penalties for same-sex activities, with potential prison sentences now ranging from five to ten years. The legislation also targets the 'promotion' or 'financing' of homosexuality, signaling a broader crackdown on LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Senegal's decision echoes a pattern across Africa, where over 30 nations criminalize homosexual acts. Human Rights Watch warns that such legal measures escalate fear and increase state-backed arrests. The continent remains divided, with countries like Somalia, Uganda, and Mauritania imposing extreme penalties, including the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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