Senegal Enforces Stricter Penalties on Homosexuality

In a landmark decision under Senegal's newly enhanced laws on homosexuality, a 24-year-old laborer has been sentenced to six years in prison. The court in Dakar's Pikine-Guédiawaye suburb found him guilty of 'acts against nature and public indecency,' also imposing a fine of 2 million CFA ($3,300).

This conviction marks the first application of a law that has intensified penalties for same-sex activities, with potential prison sentences now ranging from five to ten years. The legislation also targets the 'promotion' or 'financing' of homosexuality, signaling a broader crackdown on LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Senegal's decision echoes a pattern across Africa, where over 30 nations criminalize homosexual acts. Human Rights Watch warns that such legal measures escalate fear and increase state-backed arrests. The continent remains divided, with countries like Somalia, Uganda, and Mauritania imposing extreme penalties, including the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)