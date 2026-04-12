Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the introduction of new legislation aimed at imposing stern penalties, including life imprisonment, for acts of sacrilege. The announcement came during the inauguration of a modern Sub-Divisional Complex, which cost approximately Rs 6 crore, replacing an outdated structure.

Mann highlighted the significance of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, destined for a special session in the Punjab assembly on April 13. This proposed bill responds to past incidents of sacrilege that have disrupted social harmony. Mann emphasized that existing laws lack sufficient consequences to prevent such offenses.

The amended bill, approved by the Punjab cabinet, reflects a commitment to protecting religious sanctity and fostering mutual respect across communities. Mann criticized former governments for inadequate handling of these issues and expressed optimism about the new facilities in Talwandi Sabo benefiting local citizens. He also marked Baisakhi, celebrating Punjab's cultural and spiritual identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)