Tensions Surge as Israel Advances on Hezbollah Stronghold Amid Rare Diplomacy Talks

In a strategic move, Israeli forces have intensified their offensive to seize Bint Jbeil, a Hezbollah bastion in south Lebanon, escalating the conflict with the Iran-backed group. This development comes on the eve of significant diplomatic talks between Israeli and Lebanese envoys in Washington.

The military clash over the town of Bint Jbeil, a crucial stronghold for Hezbollah, marks a decisive phase in Israel's strategy to control Lebanon's southeastern border strip. The Israeli military claims it is close to fully capturing the town, with only a few militants remaining.

As hostilities persist, the upcoming diplomatic meeting, facilitated by the U.S., is fraught with uncertainty. Lebanon aims to leverage these talks to push for a ceasefire, but with both Israel and Hezbollah holding firm, the viability of peace negotiations remains in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)