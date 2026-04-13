South Africa Unveils New Foot-and-Mouth Vaccination Framework

South Africa has taken a major step toward strengthening its livestock biosecurity and safeguarding agricultural exports, with Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen formally publishing a draft Routine Vaccination Scheme for Foot and Mouth Disease (RVS-FMD).

The proposed framework, gazetted on 10 April 2026 under the Animal Diseases Act of 1984, signals a strategic shift from reactive outbreak management to a proactive, risk-based vaccination system designed to curb one of the most economically damaging diseases in the livestock sector.

Shift to Proactive Disease Control

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has long posed a serious threat to South Africa’s livestock industry, disrupting trade, affecting farmer incomes, and undermining food security. The new scheme introduces a coordinated, nationwide approach to vaccination for domesticated cloven-hoofed animals, aiming to reduce the frequency and severity of outbreaks.

Minister Steenhuisen said the initiative is designed to create a stable operating environment for farmers while strengthening the country’s overall disease management capacity.

“The objective of this scheme is to mitigate against the risk of FMD and create an enabling environment for continued business operations,” he said.

Partnership Model with Cost-Sharing

At the core of the scheme is a partnership-based model that brings together government, industry, and livestock owners. Through a phased rollout and cost-sharing mechanism, the framework seeks to ensure equitable participation across both commercial and small-scale farming sectors.

“This is about partnership,” Steenhuisen emphasised, noting that collaboration will be key to safeguarding the agricultural economy.

Strong Oversight and Traceability Systems

The draft scheme introduces several critical operational measures aimed at improving accountability and efficiency:

Dedicated Oversight Committee: Comprising state and private veterinarians, virology experts, and representatives from key agricultural sectors such as dairy, feedlot, and small stock industries

National Traceability Requirement: All animals must be uniquely identified through branding, tattooing, or electronic ear tagging, enabling full lifecycle tracking and vaccination monitoring

Strict Vaccine Management: Mandatory protocols for vaccine handling, cold chain maintenance, and administration techniques to ensure efficacy

Officials say these measures are essential for building a reliable system that can meet both domestic needs and international trade standards.

Voluntary Participation with Compliance Conditions

While enrolment in the scheme is voluntary, participating farmers and livestock owners will be required to adhere to strict biosecurity plans and undergo regular audits to maintain compliance.

The Minister noted that this balance between voluntary participation and rigorous standards is intended to encourage broad uptake while maintaining system integrity.

Boosting Market Confidence and Trade Prospects

Experts believe the RVS-FMD could play a crucial role in restoring confidence in South Africa’s livestock sector, particularly in export markets where disease status is a key determinant.

By aligning industry practices with international standards, the scheme aims to pave the way for improved market access and eventually regain internationally recognised disease-free status with vaccination.

Steenhuisen described the initiative as a “meaningful leap forward” in the country’s efforts to control FMD, highlighting its potential to enhance long-term resilience and stability in the sector.

Public Consultation Open

The Department of Agriculture has invited stakeholders, including farmers, industry bodies, and experts, to submit comments on the proposed scheme within seven days of its publication.

Submissions can be directed to the FMD Command unit, reflecting the government’s intent to incorporate industry feedback before finalising the framework.

Toward a Resilient Livestock Sector

As South Africa grapples with recurring FMD outbreaks and their economic fallout, the introduction of a structured vaccination framework marks a decisive policy evolution.

By prioritising prevention, traceability, and collaboration, the RVS-FMD scheme signals a shift toward a more resilient and future-ready livestock industry—one that balances animal health, farmer livelihoods, and global competitiveness.