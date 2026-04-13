Sweet Scrutiny: EU Cracks Down on Chocolate Cartels

The European Commission has conducted raids on the premises of a chocolate confectionery company amid suspicions of antitrust violations, according to a statement released on Monday. These actions are part of a broader effort to address potential anticompetitive practices within the industry.

The inspections, which took place in two European Union countries, remain undisclosed as part of an investigation into restrictions on the trade of goods and potential barriers to cross-border purchases in the Single Market. The commission's efforts aim to identify any segmentation that might inhibit a competitive market.

The commission emphasized that these inspections are preliminary and do not imply guilt. Currently, there is no set timeline for concluding the investigation, and commission spokespeople have declined to comment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)