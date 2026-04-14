Unnat Krishi Mahotsav Ends with Push for Tech-Driven Farming

The national-level agricultural fair Unnat Krishi Mahotsav concluded with a strong push for technology-driven farming, water conservation, and a comprehensive “seed-to-market” strategy aimed at transforming India’s rural economy and boosting farmers’ incomes.

The four-day event witnessed participation from thousands of farmers, scientists, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, emerging as a major platform for showcasing innovation, knowledge-sharing, and future-ready agricultural practices.

Big Push for Infrastructure and Regional Development

At the closing ceremony, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced key infrastructure initiatives, including in-principle approval for the Raisen Ring Road/Eastern Bypass project. The move is expected to improve connectivity, facilitate market access for farmers, and boost regional economic activity.

He also assured support for bridge beautification and other viable road infrastructure proposals, underlining the role of connectivity in agricultural growth and rural prosperity.

“Knowledge to Wealth”: Future of Indian Agriculture

Addressing farmers, Gadkari emphasised that the future of agriculture lies in adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, satellite-based systems, and precision inputs like nano urea.

He highlighted that transforming knowledge into wealth is the key to increasing productivity and reducing costs, urging farmers to embrace innovation and research-driven practices.

Importantly, he pointed to a paradigm shift where farmers could evolve beyond food producers to become contributors to energy and industrial sectors—through biomass, ethanol, CNG, hydrogen, and even aviation fuel—opening up new income streams and reducing import dependence.

Water Conservation at the Core

A major theme of the event was water conservation. Gadkari stressed the importance of storing and recharging water resources, advocating a simple but powerful principle:“Village water should remain in the village, farm water in the farm, and household water in the household.”

He underlined that water conservation structures can play a critical role, especially in areas where irrigation infrastructure is limited.

Beyond Farming: Dairy, Fisheries, and Value Addition

Experts at the event highlighted the need to diversify income sources through allied sectors such as dairy, fisheries, and the blue economy.

Gadkari emphasised that increasing production alone is not sufficient; investments in processing, cold storage, pre-cooling, and value addition are essential to prevent price crashes and ensure better returns for farmers.

Seed-to-Market Roadmap for Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the Mahotsav as more than an event, calling it the beginning of a long-term transformation process. He announced a region-specific “seed-to-market” roadmap based on soil, climate, and resource conditions.

The roadmap includes:

Development of Beej Gram in every block for quality seeds

Expansion of pulses and horticulture , with plans to build a horticulture hub

Promotion of drip and sprinkler irrigation for efficient water use

Establishment of Custom Hiring Centres and Machine Banks at the पंचायत level

Creation of nurseries, Clean Plant Centres , and strengthening of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)

Expansion of pack houses and cold storage infrastructure

Implementation and Institutional Support

To ensure effective execution, Chouhan announced the formation of a dedicated task force along with a national-level steering committee. Joint teams from central and state governments will monitor progress and ensure ground-level implementation.

He also urged farmers to create their Farmer ID, which will streamline access to government schemes, services, and benefits in the future.

Agriculture at the Heart of Viksit Bharat

Both leaders reiterated that agriculture will play a central role in achieving the vision of a developed India. The event also saw the distribution of benefits under various government schemes to farmers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving rural livelihoods.

With its strong emphasis on technology, sustainability, and market integration, the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav has set the tone for a new phase in Indian agriculture—one that aims to make farming more profitable, resilient, and future-ready.