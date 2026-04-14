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Supreme Court Declines Urgent Voting Rights Plea in West Bengal

The Supreme Court refused a plea to grant voting rights to individuals whose names were deleted from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal. The court directed that pending appeals in appellate tribunals be resolved appropriately, emphasizing the sanctity of the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:51 IST
Supreme Court Declines Urgent Voting Rights Plea in West Bengal
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The Supreme Court has declined a plea seeking immediate intervention to allow individuals, whose names were deleted from West Bengal's electoral rolls, to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, deemed the petition premature as the matter awaits adjudication in appellate tribunals.

The plea claimed that the Election Commission was bypassing due procedure by removing names without timely consideration of appeals. The Calcutta High Court has established 19 tribunals to address these grievances, yet a backlog persists with over 30 lakh appeals pending.

Emphasizing the democratic importance of the right to vote, Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted the procedural complications. He asserted that the judicial process should safeguard democratic participation without overwhelming the appointed tribunals or disrupting the imminent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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