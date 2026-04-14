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Impersonation and Arms: Two Arrested in Delhi

Two men, Surya Agarwal and Nikhil Yadav, were arrested in New Delhi for impersonating a judicial officer with forged documents. Found with a firearm, the duo was intercepted during a security operation. Agarwal falsely claimed judicial authority, but police confirmed the documents were forged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:56 IST
Impersonation and Arms: Two Arrested in Delhi
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New Delhi authorities have detained two individuals in connection with impersonating a judicial officer using forged documents. The alleged imposters, Surya Agarwal and Nikhil Yadav, were arrested after a firearm and live ammunition were discovered in their possession, police disclosed on Monday.

The arrests were carried out by a proactive team from the Parliament Street police station as part of an extensive drive aimed at identifying potential security threats across the national capital. Officers intercepted the suspects, who were traveling in an unregistered SUV that displayed black-tinted windows and bore a misleading sticker asserting official government status.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Sachin Sharma, the investigation revealed Agarwal's attempts to pass off as a civil judge using forged identification. Despite possessing a legitimate arms license restricted to Uttar Pradesh, he lacked authorization for firearms in Delhi. Legal procedures are underway as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the source of the forged documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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