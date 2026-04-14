Controversial Firings: Immigration Judges Removed Amidst Trump Administration's Crackdown

The Trump administration's recent decision to dismiss several immigration judges has stirred controversy, particularly among those who have opposed federal deportation attempts involving pro-Palestinian students. According to the National Association of Immigration Judges, six judges were dismissed last weekend, bringing the total to 113 since last January, with no explanation provided.

Roopal Patel and Nina Froes, appointed during Joe Biden's presidency, were among the judges dismissed. Both judges had previously blocked deportations of students from Tufts and Columbia Universities. Rights groups have condemned the Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown, calling it a violation of due process and free speech.

This move has been seen as part of a broader strategy to suppress pro-Palestinian voices, with actions including deportation attempts, funding threats to universities, and scrutiny of immigrants' online activities. The administration has faced legal challenges over these actions, while also criticizing judges who ruled against their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)