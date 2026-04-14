Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Abuse and Coercion

The Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing serious accusations of sexual harassment and religious conversion, as eight female employees have lodged complaints against senior colleagues.

Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, has urged the police to take stern action. Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed.

Seven executives have already been arrested, including a woman HR manager. TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed concern and announced an internal probe while reaffirming the company's zero-tolerance policy.