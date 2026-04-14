Scandal at TCS: Allegations of Abuse and Coercion
Allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion by senior employees at TCS's Nashik campus have sparked a major controversy. Maharashtra's legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has demanded strict action. A special investigation team is probing the serious claims, resulting in the arrest of seven executives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing serious accusations of sexual harassment and religious conversion, as eight female employees have lodged complaints against senior colleagues.
Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, has urged the police to take stern action. Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed.
Seven executives have already been arrested, including a woman HR manager. TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed concern and announced an internal probe while reaffirming the company's zero-tolerance policy.
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