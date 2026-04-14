Left Menu

Empowering the Future: Women's Reservation and India's Democratic Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the Women's Reservation Act in enhancing India's democracy by increasing women's participation in legislative bodies. The act, passed in 2023, mandates reserving one-third of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats for women. Amendments are needed for implementation in 2029 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:41 IST
Empowering the Future: Women's Reservation and India's Democratic Strength
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the crucial role of the Women's Reservation Act in strengthening Indian democracy. In a communication directed to the nation's women, Modi stressed the need for the act's implementation by 2029 for vibrant elections.

The Women's Reservation Act, passed in 2023, aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. Modi urged for amendments to be passed in a special Parliament session, expediting the empowerment of women in legislative roles.

The move calls for timely legislative action to ensure women's increased representation by 2029, as the current provisions would delay enforceability until 2034. The amendments are essential for immediate execution following the 2027 Census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

 United States
2
Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
3
China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

 Global
4
Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026