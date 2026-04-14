Empowering the Future: Women's Reservation and India's Democratic Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the crucial role of the Women's Reservation Act in strengthening Indian democracy. In a communication directed to the nation's women, Modi stressed the need for the act's implementation by 2029 for vibrant elections.

The Women's Reservation Act, passed in 2023, aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. Modi urged for amendments to be passed in a special Parliament session, expediting the empowerment of women in legislative roles.

The move calls for timely legislative action to ensure women's increased representation by 2029, as the current provisions would delay enforceability until 2034. The amendments are essential for immediate execution following the 2027 Census.

(With inputs from agencies.)