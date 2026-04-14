Queenstown Secures Major Film Industry Boost as $280M Ayrburn Screen Hub Fast-Tracked

A landmark development set to transform New Zealand’s screen production landscape has received fast-track approval, paving the way for a state-of-the-art film and television production hub in the heart of Central Otago.

The Ayrburn Screen Hub, a large-scale, full-service production village proposed by Waterfall Park Developments Limited, has been granted accelerated consent following a streamlined expert panel process — a move the Government says will strengthen New Zealand’s position in the highly competitive global screen industry.

Regional Development Minister Chris Bishop confirmed the approval, noting the speed and efficiency of the process.

“Approval has taken around five months following the commencement of an expert panel,” Mr Bishop said. “This demonstrates how the fast-track system is enabling high-value projects to move forward quickly while still undergoing robust environmental and planning assessments.”

A $280 Million Investment in Creative Infrastructure

The approved development represents a $280 million investment and will be built on a 26-hectare site at Ayrburn Farm in the Wakatipu Basin, one of New Zealand’s most iconic filming regions.

Key features of the project include:

A 7,200 square metre film and television production hub

Purpose-built sound stages and studios

Production offices and support facilities

201 on-site accommodation units for cast, crew, and production teams

The integrated design aims to provide a complete production ecosystem, allowing international and domestic productions to operate efficiently in one location — a model increasingly in demand across the global film industry.

Economic Impact: Jobs, Growth, and Regional Development

Developers estimate the project will inject approximately $280 million into the local economy during construction, supporting around 640 jobs across the wider Otago region.

Once operational, the hub is expected to sustain approximately 370 permanent and ongoing jobs annually, spanning roles in production, hospitality, logistics, and technical services.

“The screen sector already makes a significant contribution to our economy,” Mr Bishop said. “This development will amplify that impact by attracting major international productions and supporting local filmmakers with world-class facilities.”

Strengthening New Zealand’s Global Screen Competitiveness

Industry experts say purpose-built infrastructure like the Ayrburn Screen Hub is critical for New Zealand to compete with established global production centres such as Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Queenstown and the wider Otago region have long been recognised for their dramatic landscapes, which have featured in globally renowned productions. However, the lack of large-scale, permanent production infrastructure has historically limited the region’s ability to host major, long-duration projects.

The Ayrburn development aims to address this gap by offering:

High-capacity studio space capable of supporting large productions

On-site accommodation to reduce logistical complexity

Proximity to diverse natural filming locations

“Purpose-built infrastructure is the missing piece,” Mr Bishop noted. “Projects like this ensure New Zealand can attract high-value productions that bring investment, skills, and global visibility.”

Environmental Oversight and Sustainability Measures

The project underwent a comprehensive assessment by an independent expert panel, which evaluated a wide range of environmental and community impacts, including:

Landscape and visual effects

Traffic and infrastructure pressures

Noise levels

Ecological considerations

Cultural and heritage impacts

While the panel acknowledged that some landscape effects would be “more than minor,” it concluded they would not be significant, would diminish over time, and could be effectively managed through consent conditions.

Importantly, the panel highlighted regionally significant environmental benefits, particularly in relation to water quality improvements.

Proposed measures include:

Riparian planting along waterways

Sediment control systems to reduce runoff

Restoration efforts aimed at improving the health of Mill Creek and Lake Hayes

“These enhancements will deliver long-term environmental gains alongside economic benefits,” Mr Bishop said.

Fast-Track System Gains Momentum

The Ayrburn Screen Hub is the second project in the Otago region to receive approval under the Government’s fast-track consenting framework, designed to accelerate nationally and regionally significant developments.

The system brings together expert panels to assess applications efficiently while maintaining environmental safeguards — a balance the Government says is essential for driving economic growth without compromising sustainability.

A Transformational Project for Queenstown

For Queenstown, the development represents more than just a new industry asset — it signals a shift toward becoming a global production destination, capable of hosting large-scale international projects year-round.

Local stakeholders anticipate the hub will:

Diversify the regional economy beyond tourism

Create high-skilled employment opportunities

Foster growth in creative industries and supporting services

As global demand for film and streaming content continues to surge, infrastructure investments like the Ayrburn Screen Hub position New Zealand to capture a greater share of the market.

“This is a forward-looking investment in one of our fastest-growing creative industries,” Mr Bishop said. “It’s about unlocking opportunity — for our regions, our workforce, and our economy.”

With construction expected to move ahead following approval, the Ayrburn Screen Hub is poised to become a cornerstone of New Zealand’s screen production future.