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Calm After the Storm: Quelling Unrest in Noida

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh announced the arrest of over 300 individuals and registration of seven FIRs following a violent workers' protest in Noida. With continuous route marches and the identification of organized network involvement, efforts are underway to restore calm. A government committee is working on recommendations to address workers' concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:19 IST
Calm After the Storm: Quelling Unrest in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh reported on Tuesday that security forces had detained more than 300 individuals and registered seven FIRs linked with a recent workers' protest that escalated into violence in Noida.

To keep the peace, consistent route marches have been conducted since the early hours. Singh stated that after swift discussions, workers gathered in three locations were peacefully dispersed in just 15 minutes.

Efforts are being made to dismantle an organized syndicate suspected to be behind the unrest, with individuals identified and detained, and funding sources being traced. Meanwhile, a government committee has engaged with stakeholders to create solutions to workers' grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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