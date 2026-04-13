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Hostage Drama: Swift Police Action Foils College Student's Abduction

Four students, including former attendees, were arrested for kidnapping a first-year college student and demanding a ransom. The police quickly intervened, rescuing the victim and apprehending the suspects within hours. The investigation continues as authorities suspect the perpetrators' involvement in previous crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:03 IST
Hostage Drama: Swift Police Action Foils College Student's Abduction
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In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals, all linked to the same educational institution, were apprehended for kidnapping a 19-year-old BBM student. The accused, who allegedly demanded a Rs 50,000 ransom, were thwarted by swift police intervention.

The ordeal began on April 11 when the victim was forcibly taken from his hostel in BTM Layout. The kidnappers, consisting of former and current students, held the victim at an old house in Jayanagar, threatening him with a knife and a fake pistol.

Thanks to a quick response by Namma 112 and the Madiwala police, the victim was rescued within five hours. Authorities are now investigating potential past criminal activities involving the suspects, who have been remanded to judicial custody.

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