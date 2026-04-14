Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Concerns in Sweden

The conflict in the Middle East is causing inflationary pressures in Sweden, largely due to soaring gasoline and diesel prices, according to Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge. Speaking on Tuesday, Bunge highlighted the broader global uncertainty the conflict brings, affecting various aspects of financial markets.

This geopolitical instability is challenging the Swedish Riksbank's efforts to maintain low and stable inflation rates, as well as ensuring a stable financial system amid international tensions. The deputy governor emphasized the need for the Riksbank to adapt in response to these volatile conditions.

The war has not only led to record cost increases in energy but has also caused significant shifts across global financial systems, compounding the Swedish central bank's ongoing challenges to support economic stability and payment systems during crises.